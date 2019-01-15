Zags men are ranked fifth and women are a program-best 13th this week. Gonzaga surpassed Tennessee, which lost ground when its women’s team lost two straight.

The Gonzaga men’s and women’s basketball teams lead the nation in terms of their combined ranking in their respective Associated Press polls this week.

Gonzaga’s men (16-2) are No. 5 in the AP Top 25 while the Zags women (16-1) are a program-record No. 13.

Tennessee occupied the top spot last week, with the men at No. 3 and the women in 13th. But the Tennessee women dropped into a tie for 20th in the latest media poll after losing two straight.

This is the highest combined ranking for the Gonzaga men and women.

Gonzaga and Marquette are the only schools with both teams in the top 15 this week.

Gonzaga was one of 20 schools to have its men’s and women’s teams reach the NCAA tournament last season.

Connecticut is the gold standard for combined men’s and women’s basketball success.

UConn is the only NCAA Division I program to crown two national champions in the same season, and the Huskies have done it twice (in 2004 and 2014).

Top 10 game: No. 4 Virginia men rout No. 9 Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – De’Andre Hunter scored 21 points and Ty Jerome had 14 and a career-high 12 assists as No. 4 Virginia routed No. 9 Virginia Tech 81-59 on Tuesday.

Kyle Guy added 15 points for the Cavaliers (16-0 overall, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who never trailed in the first meeting of the programs in which both were ranked in the top 10.

Virginia and Michigan are the lone unbeaten Division I men’s teams in the country.

Virginia, coached by former Washington State coach Tony Bennett, visits No. 1 Duke on Saturday.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech (14-2, 3-1), which was seeking the first 15-1 start in program history.

Notes

• Top-ranked Duke has to figure out how to replace one of its most irreplaceable players — point guard Tre Jones.

The strength of this Blue Devils team has been how neatly its four standout freshmen fit into clearly defined roles. Zion Williamson makes headlines with his once-in-a-generation athleticism while RJ Barrett delivers consistent scoring and Cameron Reddish focuses on long-range shooting. Jones efficiently runs the offense and pressures the opposing team’s point guard on defense.

But he is out indefinitely with a right-shoulder injury (separated AC joint) suffered early in the first half of Duke’s 95-91 overtime loss to visiting Syracuse on Monday.

• A central New York businessman says he is following through with a pledge to donate $150,000 to area Boys & Girls Clubs in the aftermath of Syracuse’s upset at Duke.

Adam Weitsman, a well-known Orange fan who is the owner of a scrap metal and recycling company, posted on Facebook before the game he would make the donation if Syracuse beat Duke. He wound up exceeding his pledge and donated $175,000.