SPOKANE – Killian Tillie scored 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and blocked four shots to help the No. 2 Gonzaga men rout Pacific 92-59 on Saturday night for their 13th straight victory.

“We had a whole week to get ready,” Tillie said. “I did a lot of work on my shot. Then I made the first one and got rolling.”

Corey Kispert added 16 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga (21-1 overall, 7-0 West Coast Conference). The Zags won their 35th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in the nation.

Petrusev, who leads Gonzaga in scoring and rebounding, was back in action after being helped off the floor when he suffered a right-ankle sprain a week earlier against Brigham Young.

“He showed a lot of toughness. … to throw him into a game like this,” Zags coach Mark Few said, noting ankle sprains are typically extremely painful. Pacific ”is the most physical team in the league,” Few said.

Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points and Pierre Crockrell II, who is from Tacoma, added 10 for Pacific (15-8, 3-4), which has lost 15 in a row to Gonzaga.

Gonzaga made 10 of its first 12 shots to jump to a 24-9 lead in the first eight minutes. The Zags led 48-33 at halftime, behind 17 points by Tillie and 12 from Petrusev.

Gonzaga opened the second half with an 18-4 run, nine by Kispert, to build a 66-37 lead.

Gonzaga women win 18th straight

Jill Townsend scored a career-high 28 points and the 13th-ranked Gonzaga women rolled to a 78-52 victory over Loyola Marymount, extending the Zags’ nation-best active winning streak to 18 games.

Gonzaga (20-1 overall, 9-0 WCC) is off to the best start in program history and is closing in on the program record of 23 straight victories set during the 2004-05 season.

Gonzaga became the first Division I women’s team to reach 20 victories.

Townsend shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 8 on three-pointers.

Townsend’s previous career high was 19 points.

“She played great,” Zags coach Lisa Fortier said. “She was focused. She’s the kind of person who is used to those big moments, a lion’s share of the load.”

Jenn Wirth contributed 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds for the Zags.

Chelsey Gipson scored 14 points for LMU (7-15, 3-6).