Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura combined for 37 points and 24 boards as the eighth-ranked Zags beat Texas-Arlington 89-55 to improve to 10-2.

SPOKANE – Gonzaga’s rebounding was poor in a loss at No. 9 North Carolina last weekend, and Brandon Clarke said the eighth-ranked Zags were determined to improve in that area.

Clarke had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Rui Hachimura added 20 points and 11 boards, and Gonzaga pounded Texas-Arlington 89-55 on Tuesday night.

The Zags (10-2) dominated the paint with a 53-31 rebounding advantage after Clarke and Hachimura combined for a mere 10 against the Tar Heels.

“We are players who can get more than 10 boards per game,” Clarke said. “Tonight we came out and got those boards.”

Gonzaga lost its previous two games to No. 3 Tennessee and North Carolina, knocking it from the No. 1 ranking on the AP Top 25.

“It burns we couldn’t get those two wins,” Clarke said. “Our defense and rebounding was something we had to work on.”

Zags coach Mark Few saw the difference.

“Certainly it was a better job than we did the other night,” Few said. “We rested and we challenged them a little bit. It’s exactly what we wanted to see.”

Five Gonzaga players scored in double figures.

Brian Warren scored 12 points for Texas-Arlington (3-8), which has lost seven straight.

The Mavericks, who are 1-31 all time against ranked teams, were undone by poor shooting, making 26.8 percent of their shots compared with 52.5 percent for Gonzaga.

“We needed to make some shots,’” said Chris Ogden, the first-year coach of the Mavericks. “We took 12 more shots than they did and took care of the ball. At some point, some of those shots need to go in.”

Gonzaga jumped to a 19-5 lead behind consecutive three-pointers from Josh Perkins while Texas-Arlington missed 13 of its first 15 shots.