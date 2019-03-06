Rui Hachimura of the Zags was WCC player of the year and Brandon Clarke was selected defensive player of the year and newcomer of the year. Mark Few was coach of the year for the 13th time. As for the GU women, Lisa Fortier was coach of the year and three players were All-WCC.

Gonzaga players and coaches dominated the West Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball honors announced Tuesday.

The Gonzaga men, ranked No. 1 in the nation, swept the major individual awards and had four on the 10-man All-WCC first team; those honors are voted on by conference coaches.

Junior forward Rui Hachimura of the Zags was selected player of the year and teammate Brandon Clarke was the defensive player of the year and the newcomer of the year.

Hachimura is averaging 20.6 points on 61.3 percent shooting from the field. He is expected to make himself eligible for the NBA draft, and many mock drafts list him as a top-five selection.

Junior forward Clarke is a transfer from San Jose State who is second in the nation in blocked shots (99).

Hachimura and Clarke were joined on the All-WCC first team by senior guard Josh Perkins and sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr.

Gonzaga’s Mark Few extended his conference record by earning his 13th honor as coach of the year.

Likewise, Lisa Fortier of Gonzaga was voted WCC women’s coach of the year. She has been on the job for five seasons and been coach of the year four times, the only coach in WCC history to earn the honor in four of her first five seasons.

Three Zags are on the All-WCC first team, and all are seniors who played high-school ball in Washington. Forward Zykera Rice is a graduate of Clover Park High in Lakewood, forward Chandler Smith is from Brewster and guard Laura Stockton went to Gonzaga Prep in Spokane.

Senior forward Yasmine Robinson-Bacote of Pepperdine was voted WCC player of the year, sophomore guard Valerie Higgins of Pacific was defensive player of the year and freshman guard Shaylee Gonzales of Brigham Young was the top newcomer.