SPOKANE — Brandon Clarke scored 24 points and blocked three shots as No. 4 Gonzaga routed Saint Mary’s 94-46 on Saturday night for its 14th consecutive victory.

Rui Hachimura added 18 points and Filip Petrusev had 15 for Gonzaga (23-2 overall, 10-0 West Coast Conference), which is likely to move up in The Associated Press poll after No. 3 Virginia lost to No. 2 Duke earlier Saturday.

Tommy Kuhse scored 12 points and Malik Fitts 11 for Saint Mary’s (15-10, 6-4), which has lost 14 of its past 17 games against Gonzaga.

Saint Mary’s Jordan Ford, the leading scorer in the WCC, was held to eight points.

The Gaels shot just 25.9 percent as Gonzaga’s defense prevented them from getting clean looks. The Zags shot 58 percent.

Gonzaga scored the first 11 points of the game and jumped to a 19-6 lead by making its first seven shots.

Gonzaga led 30-10 midway through the first.

Gonzaga was up 53-20 at halftime. Saint Mary’s was scoreless for the final 4:38 of the first half, missing 6 of 7 shots.

The Gaels shot just 20 percent in the first half (6 of 30), while Gonzaga was shooting 60.7 percent from the field and making 14 of 16 free throws.

Clarke scored 12 points early in the second half as Gonzaga pushed the lead beyond 40 points at 74-33.

Tillie has injury

Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, who limped off the floor on Thursday and did not return, suffered a torn ligament in his right foot and is out indefinitely, the team said before the game.