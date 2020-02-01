SAN FRANCISCO – Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few had to think for a moment back to when his team last got pushed quite like this.

That’s because it’s nearly two months.

Corey Kispert’s three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he then knocked down a jumper with 34 seconds remaining, leading No. 2 Gonzaga past scrappy San Francisco for a hard-fought 83-79 victory Saturday to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

“Obviously we needed to work on in-game stuff. We hadn’t been in one of those maybe since, I don’t know, the Washington game was kind of close, the Arizona game became close at the end. It wasn’t close,” Few recalled of the back-to-back road games in December. “So, it’s always good to be able to work on that. It’s great to come in at halftime and be down and make adjustments and have those guys go out there and execute those adjustments and kind of turn the tables.”

San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz, a graduate of Rainier Beach High in Seattle who started his college career at Central Washington, made a three-pointer with six seconds left to make it a two-point game in a furious, back-and-forth finish.

Admon Gilder made two free throws with 3.6 seconds left to seal the victory

Filip Petrusev had 23 points and 11 rebounds playing in foul trouble and Drew Timme scored 19 for the Zags (23-1 overall, 9-0 West Coast Conference). Forward Killian Tillie sat out because of a sprained left ankle.

Jordan Ratinho scored 14 points to lead USF (16-8, 5-4).

GU women win 20th straight

SPOKANE – Katie Campbell and Jill Townsend both made 3 of 4 three-point attempts and combined for 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting as No. 12 Gonzaga won its 20th straight game, pulling away from Brigham Young 59-44.

Campbell was 7 of 10 and had 17 points before leaving the game with 4:37 left after banging knees with a BYU defender and suffering what was feared to be a serious injury. Some Zags players were in tears after the game.

Townsend was 5 of 7 despite playing much of the game with gauze stuffed in both nostrils after a blow to the face.

Gonzaga (22-1, 11-0 WCC) took a 26-25 lead on Jenn Wirth’s stepback three-pointer as time expired in the first half.

Brenna Drollinger scored 25 points for BYU (13-8, 8-3).