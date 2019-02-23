The Zags beat Brigham Young 102-68 in Spokane. Last week’s top-ranked team, Duke, lost to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday. The next AP poll will be released Monday.

SPOKANE – Zach Norvell Jr. scored 25 points, Rui Hachimura added 23 points and 10 rebounds and No. 2 Gonzaga beat Brigham Young 102-68 on Saturday night, clearing the way for the Zags to possibly be ranked No. 1 when the Associated Press media poll is released Monday.

Josh Perkins had 21 points and seven assists for Gonzaga (27-2 overall, 14-0 West Coast Conference). The Zags have won 18 in a row, the longest active NCAA Division I men’s streak in the nation, and have clinched the WCC regular-season title.

“It couldn’t have been scripted better,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws each had 18 points for BYU (18-12, 10-5). The Cougars have lost two straight.

Gonzaga seeks to replace Duke at No. 1 in the poll; the Blue Devils lost to No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday before rebounding to win at Syracuse earlier Saturday. Virginia is ranked third.

The Zags have secured their seventh consecutive regular-season WCC title and will be the top seed at the conference tournament in Las Vegas in early March.

It was senior night at Gonzaga and Hachimura, a junior, declined to say if this was his final home game. He has been projected as a first-round NBA draft pick.

“I just love being here,” Hachimura said. “I love my coaches. I appreciate everybody.”

Gonzaga made 10 of its first 13 shots to jump to a 23-15 lead.

After BYU closed to 31-26, Norvell scored eight of Gonzaga’s next 10 points to push the lead to 41-28.

Gonzaga led 51-38 at halftime behind 18 points from Norvell and 57 percent shooting.

• Oumar Ballo, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound center from Mali, orally committed to the Zags shortly before the start of the game, a source told The Spokesman-Review of Spokane.