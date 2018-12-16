“I really loaded up on the schedule for this particular team. This has been a tough little run here. But I’d definitely do it again, especially with this group of guys,” Few says of his 9-2 team.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Gonzaga has spent the early part of the men’s basketball season traveling around the country to face high-profile nonconference opponents, and coach Mark Few has no regrets.

Even after the fourth-ranked Zags fell at No. 12 North Carolina for their second straight loss.

“When you play games in December, I think college basketball gets noticed instead of waiting until February to pay attention,” Few said after Saturday’s 103-90 loss in Chapel Hill. “It’s the right time and the right game to play.

“With that said, I really loaded up on the schedule for this particular team. This has been a tough little run here. But I’d definitely do it again, especially with this group of guys.”

Gonzaga (9-2) has had a headline-grabbing start to the season. The Zags won the Maui Invitational by holding off Duke star freshmen RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson to beat the then-No. 1 Blue Devils.

That propelled Gonzaga to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 media poll. The Zags then traveled to Creighton (a 103-92 victory) and edged Washington (81-79) before losing to No. 3 Tennessee on Dec. 9 in Phoenix.

Then came Saturday’s visit to North Carolina, the start of a home-and-home series that will bring the Tar Heels to Spokane next season.

“I’ve never had any of my teams play a schedule this tough,” Few said.

North Carolina’s offense turned in a huge performance by shooting 55 percent and making 13 of 25 three-pointers, while the Tar Heels dominated the boards (42-21) and finished with an almost unthinkable 27-0 edge in second-chance points.

The game clearly highlighted what the Zags need to improve when facing elite opponents: defense and rebounding.

Gonzaga should get help with some of that when Killian Tillie is ready to go. The 6-foot-10 junior hasn’t played this season because of ankle surgery, though his projected eight-week recovery time could have him back in time for the start of West Coast Conference play next month.

Asked what needs to change defensively in the wake of the two losses, guard Zach Norvell Jr. said, “Just be tougher. I feel like through stretches of those games, we were really soft.”

Offense isn’t a problem.

The Zags rank first in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted offensive efficiency rankings that appear on the kenpom.com website.

“We’re good,” guard Josh Perkins said. “We’re right where we want to be. We’re still at the top, close to the top. We know we’ve got some things to fix, and they’re all internal things that we can fix. That’s good news. We still believe we’re the best, and we’re going to keep pushing to be the best.

“Mentally and physically, everybody is good in here. We’re ready to go.”