Kevin Durant scored 34 points for Golden State and the host Houston Rockets had a streak of 27 straight missed three-pointers in Game 7 of the West finals. The Warriors won 101-92 and will play Cleveland in the NBA Finals for a fourth straight year.

HOUSTON – Stephen Curry and Golden State turned all those Houston bricks into a road back to the NBA Finals.

Needing not only all their firepower but also 27 straight misses by the Rockets during an epic cold streak from three-point range, the Warriors rallied to keep alive their hopes for a repeat.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Curry sparked another third-quarter turnaround, and the Warriors earned a fourth straight trip to the NBA Finals by beating the Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals Monday night.

The defending league champions trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half after falling behind 17 in their Game 6 victory.

“We know we can make an 11-point lead evaporate with two minutes of good basketball,” said Golden State’s Klay Thompson, a former Washington State standout.

Curry, who finished with 27 points, scored 14 of Golden State’s 33 points in the third quarter as Houston’s shooting didn’t just go cold, it froze. The Rockets missed all 14 three-point attempts in that quarter as part of a 1-for-21 second half from long range.

The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night in the fourth straight matchup between the teams.

James Harden had 32 points as the top-seeded Rockets’ bid to return to the Finals for the first time since 1995 fell short without guard Chris Paul, who was nursing a hamstring injury.

“We just didn’t have that extra juice that we needed,” Harden said.

The Rockets fell apart in the second half again after doing so in Game 6.

The Warriors outscored Houston 122-63 in the second half of the final two games.

“It’s amazing how long the NBA game is,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Forty-eight minutes, it lasts a long time and there’s so many opportunities to get yourself going as a team. And with our team, there’s just so much firepower, we’re going to get going.”

The Rockets finished 7 of 44 on three-pointers, with Trevor Ariza missing all nine of his attempts, Eric Gordon going 2 for 12 and Harden making 2 of 13.

Golden State led by seven entering the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 10 on a three-pointer by Thompson with 9:33 left. Clint Capela made a hook shot for Houston but Durant sank a long three to make the score 86-75.

The Rockets were behind by 13 after a three by Curry and had missed 27 straight three-pointers when P.J. Tucker made one from the corner to cut the Golden State lead to 89-79 midway through the quarter.

It was their first three-pointer since one by Gordon midway through the second quarter that put the Rockets up 42-28 during a woeful Warriors start to the game.

“We were lucky to escape out of here,” Kerr said.

Tucker’s three was the first of seven straight points for Houston, which cut Golden State’s lead to 89-83.

But Durant scored six points during a 9-2 spurt after that, which put the Warriors up 97-85 with 3:16 to go.

Houston finally found a little offense after that, using a 7-2 run to cut it to 99-92, but its rally bid came up short.

“We did everything well, except they outshot us. … When they make their little runs, we have to be able to hit threes to keep them at bay, and we just couldn’t do it or didn’t do it,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Thompson added 19 points for Golden State after scoring 35 in the Game 6 victory and the Warriors got a fourth straight start from Kevon Looney with Andre Iguodala sitting out again with a bone bruise on his left leg.

After being down by 10 at halftime of Game 6, the Warriors trailed by 11 entering the third quarter Monday night.

Golden State opened the third with a 10-4 run to cut Houston’s lead to 58-53 after a three-pointer by Nick Young.

Tucker made one of two free throws and the teams exchanged layups before Golden State scored nine straight points, with two threes from Curry, to take a 64-61 lead.

Harden made two free throws before Curry scored eight points in a row, highlighted by a three-pointer that bounced high off the rim before falling back in to make the score 72-63.

Golden State scored 33 points in the third quarter for the second straight game while Houston managed a mere 15 points Monday night after it scored 16 in the third in Game 6.

Thompson picked up his third foul with 8:21 left in the first quarter and sat out most of the period.