The oldest trophy in American motorsports will be on the line this summer when the unlimited hydroplanes race on Lake Washington.

The Gold Cup, the biggest trophy in boat racing, will return to Seattle for the first time in 38 years, Seafair announced Thursday.

The winner of the HomeStreet Bank Cup at Seafair will also win the 113th running of the Gold Cup. Winning the Gold Cup in 1950 is the reason the unlimited hydroplane races started in Seattle in 1951. Back then, the winner of the Gold Cup got to host the race the next year.

It will be 15th time the Gold Cup was decided in Seattle. The last time, Chip Hanauer won in the Miller American in 1985.

• The H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series also announced Thursday they will return to racing in Detroit in 2024.

The last time the unlimiteds raced in Detroit, a longtime stop on the circuit, was 2018.

Seattle U’s Tyson headed to draft

Seattle U men’s basketball redshirt junior Cameron Tyson announced he will declare for the NBA draft.

Tyson, a 6-foot-3 guard out of Bothell, was an All-WAC player after averaging 18.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Tyron scored 1,563 career points playing at Idaho, Houston and Seattle U.