HUMBLE, Texas (AP) — Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself, has died at a suburban Houston home. She was 42.
The Harris County sheriff’s office said Monday that emergency crews found her Friday. The sheriff’s office says its investigators also responded and preliminary indications were that her death was a suicide, but the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination.
Foreman tweeted Sunday night: “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.” He said when she told him she wanted to box he told her to get a degree first, and she did.
Freeda Foreman fought briefly and was 5-1. Her career spanned 17 months in 2000-01.
