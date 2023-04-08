AUGUSTA, Ga. — Seattle native Fred Couples had played mediocre golf by his standards the past four years, and while the 1992 champion had come close to making the cut at the Masters on one occasion, he hadn’t played the weekend since 2018.

Well, Couples got to play Saturday. Then keep playing when he made the cut.

The 63-year-old fan favorite had to finish his second round, which was suspended Friday because of the weather, and ended up 1 over for the championship. That was good enough to make the cut, which came at 3 over, and for Couples to surpass the mark for oldest player to make the Masters cut set by Bernhard Langer during the 2020 tournament.

“That was my objective, and I did it,” said Couples, before adding: “It’s not like, ‘Ha, ha, ha. Now I can screw around and play 36 holes for fun.’ I’m going to try and compete. Play a good pairing with some younger guys and watch them play.”

Couples made the cut at 63 years, 187 days. Langer made it at 63 years, 78 days.

Couples has made 31 cuts at the Masters, trailing only the 37 Jack Nicklaus made during his career. At one point, Couples made 23 straight to match the record set by Gary Player — and that was equaled by Tiger Woods later Saturday.

“I feel like here I can compete with myself to make the cut,” said Couples, who had fallen to 4 over with nine holes to play in his third round when play was suspended for the day Saturday. “I can’t compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that’s really why I come. That’s what I like to do, is make the cut here.”

Notes

• Twelve of the 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit made the cut at the Masters, led by four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who was leading at 13 under when the third round was suspended because of heavy rain and standing water.

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson and Joaquin Niemann were at 4 under and tied for eighth place, while Patrick Reed was at 2 under and Cameron Smith at 1 under. Thus five LIV Golf players were among the top 23 and ties when play was halted.

• Masters officials announced the total purse this year will be $18 million, an increase from $15 million a year ago. The winner will get $3.24 million.