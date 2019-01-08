Klay Thompson made 18 of 29 shots as the two-time defending NBA champions beat New York 122-95. Thompson has scored 40 or more points 12 times as a pro.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Klay Thompson scored 43 points in 34 minutes as the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors routed the New York Knicks 122-95.

Former Washington State standout Thompson, who didn’t attempt a free throw, made 18 of 29 shots, including 7 of 16 three-point shots, as the Warriors snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Thompson has scored at least 40 points in a game 12 times as a pro.

Injured Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins said after the game he is targeting a Jan. 18 contest at the Los Angeles Clippers for his return from left Achilles tendon surgery, the All-Star’s long-anticipated Golden State debut.

“All I can tell you is it’s closer now, because the last week his scrimmaging looks a lot better,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We have a decent idea how we’d like to use DeMarcus and in what rotations. … It might not be as simple as ‘This looks good on paper.’ ”