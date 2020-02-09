PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Nick Taylor knew the odds were not in his favor Sunday at Pebble Beach.
Already nervous about playing alongside Phil Mickelson for the first time with only a one-shot lead, former Washington Husky Taylor found himself watching Lefty’s short-game highlight show on the eve of their final-round pairing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
“I was just curious, to be honest. And he hit some amazing shots,” Taylor said. “I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t know if he can keep that up. If he can, great.’ But if I keep doing what I’m doing, plugging along … then try to make the guys behind me try to beat me.”
Taylor, a 31-year-old Canadian who entered the tournament ranked 229th in the world, created his own short-game highlights for his second victory on the PGA Tour. He led after each round and earned $1.404 million.
Taylor holed a bunker shot for an eagle that carried him to a five-shot lead at the turn. And when that lead shrunk to two shots in 40 mph gusts, Taylor chipped in for a birdie on the 15th hole that all but sealed the outcome.
Taylor closed with a 2-under-par 70 for a 19-under 268 total and a four-shot victory over Kevin Streelman (68).
Mickelson, going for a record sixth victory at he Pebble Beach Pro-Am, faded to third with a 74.
“It’s disappointing, certainly, to have not won,” Mickelson said. “But I got outplayed. I mean, Nick played better than I did. He holed a couple of great shots.”
Taylor won in his fourth start as a PGA Tour rookie at the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi, at the time an opposite-field event that didn’t feature the top players. He went 146 starts on the PGA Tour until his next victory, and it was a big one.
“I believed I could do it because I’ve done it before.” Taylor said of winning. “But to do it in that fashion, playing with Phil, gives me a lot of confidence going forward.”
Former Husky Joel Dahmen (70) tied for 14th place at 6 under.
Notes
• Streelman and Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald won the pro-am title for the second time in three years.
• South Korean Hee Young Park made a par on the fourth hole of a three-way playoff to win the LPGA Tour Victoria Open in Australia over compatriots Hye-Jin Choi and So Yeon Ryu.
• The LPGA Tour has canceled three tournaments in Asia because of the coronavirus.
