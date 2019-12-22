PHILADELPHIA – The NBA issued a two-game suspension without pay to Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas — a former Washington Husky — for entering the stands Saturday night to confront fans in Philadelphia, league officials announced Sunday.

The two 76ers fans who made obscene gestures and directed profanities at Thomas during the game, causing him to walk up several rows into the seating area of the arena, were issued a 12-month ban from Wells Fargo Center, a Sixers representative announced.

Players who deliberately enter the stands are automatically ejected and can be subject to a fine or a suspension. The rule is in place to “prevent altercations or other hostile interactions between players and fans, for the benefit of both,” the league’s statement read.

Although Thomas, 30, calmly addressed the fans and the interaction did not escalate, league officials still deemed it necessary to punish him.

The league has enforced its policy since a brawl between players and fans at a Detroit Pistons-Indiana Pacers game in November 2004, the infamous “Malice at the Palace,” led to the suspension of nine players.

On Sunday night, Thomas, who spoke with NBA security after the incident, tweeted an expletive as an apparent reaction to the news of his suspension.

The fans, whose names were not released by the 76ers, admitted to arena security they had used inappropriate language and gestures, a violation of the arena’s conduct policy.

Late in the game, a 125-108 Philadelphia victory, Thomas entered the stands to confront the pair because he said one had held up both middle fingers and three times yelled a phrase with multiple profanities.

The fan who made the comments and gestures toward Thomas was responding to the player splitting a pair of free throws and thus denying those in the crowd a small Frosty from Wendy’s because he didn’t miss both of the free throws.

Thomas entered the stands to confront the fan, who was angry about missing out on free food, but Thomas said he never raised his voice while addressing him.

“I say, ‘Don’t be disrespectful.’ I’m a man before anything, and be a fan,” Thomas said. “And his response was, ‘I’m sorry. I just wanted a Frosty,’ because if you miss two free throws, I guess the fans get a Frosty. So, that’s what happened, and I walked back.”

There were at least two previous incidents between 76ers fans and an opposing player this month.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who is from Philadelphia, exchanged words with a fan Dec. 8 and shouted, “Come see me!”

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had a courtside fan ejected Dec. 2 for what he perceived as rude comments that “I won’t repeat.”

Thomas, who said he was unaware of the incidents involving Lowry and Mitchell, said: “You know how Philly fans are. Like that doesn’t bother me. When you say the ‘B’ word, that’s not OK. Because if I’m on the street, you won’t ever say that if I’m right next to you, so that’s not OK on any level and I will not be disrespected like that. Fans can say whatever they want. Don’t talk about my family and don’t say that word.”

Sunday games

• Toronto was down by 30 points late in the third quarter before surging to a 110-107 victory over visiting Dallas.

Lowry scored 32 points for the Raptors, the first team in the league to win after trailing by 30 since Sacramento beat Chicago in December 2009.

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 32 points and host Oklahoma City rallied to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112.

The Thunder trailed by 18 points in the second quarter.

Paul George scored 18 points on 6-for-17 shooting in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded from the Thunder to the Clippers. George was cheered during pregame introductions.

• Lakers superstar LeBron James (thoracic muscle strain) sat out for the first time this season and host Los Angeles lost to Denver 128-104. Paul Millsap scored 21 points in 20 minutes for the Nuggets.