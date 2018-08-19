C.T. Pan’s drive on No. 18 ended up out of bounds — “obviously the nerves got me,” he said. Brandt Snedeker made a birdie on the final hole for a three-stroke victory in the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Before the final hole of the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, it appeared C.T. Pan might earn his first victory on the PGA Tour.

The former Washington Husky briefly led and had 11 pars and six birdies through 17 holes of the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.

But Pan’s drive on No. 18 ended up out of bounds to the right and he made a double bogey. Brandt Snedeker, playing in a group behind Pan, made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win by three strokes.

Pan, a 26-year-old from Taiwan, shot a 4-under-par 66 to tie for second place with Webb Simpson (62).

Pan said he heard “a couple noises in my head which caused me to hit a bad shot. It’s my fault. I can learn something from it. I only played one bad hole, which is fine. You know, I’ve still got a lot of golf left.”

Snedeker (65), who shot an opening-round 59, finished at 21-under 259 for his ninth PGA Tour victory. He earned $1.08 million.

Pan matched the best finish of his career and made $528,000 in the regular-season finale.

“I love the feeling being in contention,” Pan said. “That’s what I’m working for, what I’m striving for. You know, obviously the nerves got me on the last tee shot, which is very unfortunate, but I think I can learn something from it.

“This is only my second year on the Tour, I’m still trying to learn from the best players out there.”

The top 125 in FedEx Cup points advance to the playoffs, which start Thursday with The Northern Trust in Paramus, N.J.

Another former UW Husky, Nick Taylor (63) tied for eighth place in the Wyndham and thus advanced from No. 129 to No. 119 in FedEx Cup points.

Of making the playoffs, Taylor said he would “kind of soak it in and realize that we’ve finally done it. It’s really satisfying to finish it off.”

Ryan Moore (67) of Puyallup tied for sixth place at 16 under and is 55th in FedEx Cup points.

Other golfers with local ties who are in the top 125 in FedEx Cup points include Kyle Stanley (18th) of Gig Harbor, Andrew Putnam (35th) of University Place, ex-Husky Joel Dahmen (65th) and Kirkland homeowner Kevin Chappell (78th).

Severe weather led organizers to suspend the third round with 30 players still on the course and bring everybody back to Sedgefield on Sunday morning, leaving Snedeker with 29 holes to play on the final day.

Last summer, Snedeker was dealing with a rib injury that didn’t help his confidence.

“To be injured, to be away from the game for five and a half months, to not know what the recovery was going to look like, to not know if you’re going to be 100 percent again and still dealing with it to this day,” Snedeker said. “Still not 100 percent, but I’m way better than I was.”

Other tournaments

• Bart Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, an event on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, N.Y. Bryant, 55, shot a 7-under 65 for a 16-under 200 total and a one-stroke victory over Michael Bradley (68).

Bryant earned $307,500.

• Sung Hyun Park erased a two-shot deficit over the final four holes and birdied the first hole of a playoff with Lizette Salas to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship in Indianapolis.

The two-time major champion from South Korea reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the world with her third LPGA Tour victory of the season and fifth of her career.

Park, who earned $300,000, closed with a 4-under 68 to match Salas at 23-under 265 at Brickyard Crossing.

• Viktor Hovland, a junior at Oklahoma State, became the first Norwegian to win the U.S. Amateur, beating UCLA sophomore Devon Bling of Ridgecrest, Calif., 6 and 5 to cap a dominant week at Pebble Beach in California.

Hovland took control of the match by winning four straight holes midway through the morning round of the 36-hole final.