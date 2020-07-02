Four state golf titles were decided this week at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton.

Alice Duan of Seattle shot rounds of 75-69-70 to win the 27th Washington Women’s Amateur on Thursday, and Victoria Fallgren of Spokane won the 11th Washington Women’s Mid-Amateur. Leslie Folsom of Tukwila captured the 21st Washington Senior Women’s Amateur, and Kris Adams of Lake Tapps won the seventh Washington Super Senior Women’s Amateur on Wednesday.

Duan, who recently finished her career at Washington, was the only player in the field to finish the 54-hole championship under par, and was the only player to shoot in red figures in the final round.

More golf

• Work was completed in June on the major renovation project at San Point County Club by noted golf architect David McLay Kidd, architect of famous courses Bandon Dunes on the Oregon coast and Gamble Sands in Brewster. Work involved building some new greens, expanding or remodeling others, adding and remodeling bunkers plus expanding some fairways. The Sand Point improvements have been “well received,” according to Sand Point General Manager Owen Westervelt.

Basketball

• Gonzaga will join Louisville, Providence and Oklahoma State in the 2021 Empire Classic on Nov. 18-19 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.