SPOKANE – Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev realizes the team’s first two games were against lesser opponents, and that the road will get tougher soon.

Petrusev scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting as No. 8 Gonzaga beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 110-60 on Saturday night.

Petrusev surpassed the career-high 15 points he scored in a rout of Alabama State on Tuesday.

“These games are not as competitive,” the sophomore from Serbia said. “There will be more intense games coming on.”

Gonzaga plays at Texas A&M next week, plays at the Battle 4 Atlantis later this month, and hosts North Carolina next month.

“We just have to get better,” Petrusev said.

Admon Gilder scored 15 points, while Ryan Woolridge added 14 points and nine assists for Gonzaga (2-0).

Drew Timme scored 15 points, Anton Watson 12 and Corey Kispert 10 for the Zags.

Watson, a freshman, said having so many scorers is enjoyable.

“You’ve just got to find open guys,” Watson said. “They can make easy layups or easy threes.”

Shaun Doss scored 15 points to lead the Golden Lions (0-2), who were hurt by 41% shooting.

Petrusev added six rebounds and two blocked shots for Gonzaga, which shot 62.5%.

“He’s been extremely efficient on the offensive end,” Zags coach Mark Few said.