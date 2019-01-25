A day after being named a McDonald’s All-American, Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels proved the honor was deserved Friday night.

The 6-foot-10 forward, rated as the No. 5 player in the nation for the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com, broke the school record by scoring 51 points during a 106-42 win over Todd Beamer.

The old record of 49 was set in 1991 by Donny Marshall, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and New Jersey Nets.

McDaniels outscored Beamer in the first quarter 16-14. He punctuated the big night with a dunk.

Junior hockey

Dustin Wolf made 23 saves and the Everett Silvertips broke a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over the host Tri-Americans. Everett (34-12-1-1) leads the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League. Connor Dewar scored his 30th goal of the season in the first period unassisted. Max Patterson got the insurance goal in the third period.

• The Lethbridge Hurricanes scored two goals in the third period to erase a 3-2 deficit and went on to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 at ShoWare Center in Kent. Noah Philp, Jarret Tyszka and Nolan Volcan scored goals for the T-birds (17-22-4-1).

Women’s tennis

Washington defeated Portland 7-0 in the team’s home opener at Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Huskies (2-0) did not drop a set the entire match, winning all six singles matches as well as the three doubles matches.

Men’s tennis

Washington lost to No. 8 Texas 4-0 in the first match of the ITA kickoff weekend in Austin. The Huskies will face Utah State in the consolation match Saturday.

Gymnastics

Darian Burns registered a second-place score of 9.875 on the floor exercise for Seattle Pacific, which led through two events before settling for fourth place at the San Jose State quad meet. The Falcons had 189.325 team points.

Baseball

The Washington State Board of Regents approved Project: BTO (Back to Omaha), the baseball facility project to modernize and upgrade Bailey-Brayton Field. It will cost about $10 million.