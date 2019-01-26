Mathew Barzal, a former standout for the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds who plays for the New York Islanders these days, had two goals and three assists to help his Metropolitan Division team win the title in the NHL All-Star Game.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and former WHL Seattle Thunderbird Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders each had two goals and three assists to lead the Metropolitan Division to a 10-5 victory over the Central Division in the championship round of the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night.

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of the Metropolitan team saved all six shots he faced in the first of two 10-minute periods. Washington goalie Braden Holtby replaced him for the final period and made 12 saves on 17 shots.

Crosby, on an assist from Barzal, gave his team a 5-0 lead in the closing seconds of the opening period.

The 11 Metropolitan players split a prize of $1 million for winning the four-team divisional tournament.

Selected the night’s MVP, Crosby collected four goals and four assists in two games on the same ice where he won the Conn Smythe Trophy and Stanley Cup three years ago for Pittsburgh.

“I have some great memories here for sure,” Crosby said. “It’s always been a tough place to play. Obviously, when you win in a rink and have those memories, it’s something you think about every time you go there.”

Lundqvist stopped 11 of 13 shots in two games to give the Metropolitan its second title in four years of the three-on-three All-Star format.

Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen scored twice for the Central in the final round.

The Central team overwhelmed Pacific 10-4 for its first victory in the division-format era.

The Metropolitan won the second semifinal 7-4 over the Atlantic Division thanks to a tiebreaking goal by Kris Letang with 3:38 to play.