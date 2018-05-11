The host Everett Silvertips stayed alive in the Western Hockey League championship series with a 6-3 victory over Swift Current. The Broncos will have home ice for Game 6 and, if needed, Game 7.

EVERETT – The Everett Silvertips stayed alive in the Western Hockey League championship series with a 6-3 victory over Swift Current in Game 5 Friday night.

The Broncos lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and will have home ice for Game 6 on Sunday. If a Game 7 is needed, it will be played Monday night in Swift Current.

Sean Richards and Riley Sutter gave Everett a 4-2 lead with third-period goals. Connor Dewar had two empty-net goals in the last 1:40.