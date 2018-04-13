Everett surged into the Western Conference finals of the Western Hockey League playoffs, beating Portland 4-0 on Friday in Game 5 to end their best-of-seven second-round series. The Silvertips will host the Tri-City Americans in Game 1 of the West finals on April 20.

EVERETT – The Everett Silvertips surged into the Western Conference finals of the Western Hockey League playoffs, beating Portland 4-0 on Friday in Game 5 to end their best-of-seven second-round series.

Everett bounced back from a 5-2 home loss in the series opener with four straight victories. The Silvertips will host the Tri-City Americans in Game 1 of the West finals on Friday.

Two goaltenders combined for the shutout in the clinching game. Carter Hart made 30 saves in 50:38 but missed time in the second period with an illness. Dustin Wolf came in and made four saves in 9:22.

Jake Christiansen scored the first goal of Game 5 at 9:53 of the second period and closed out scoring with an empty-net goal with 4:03 remaining in the third.