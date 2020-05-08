The Washington Horse Racing Commission approved a 44-day season Friday for Emerald Downs in Auburn.

Racing will begin Monday, June 22. Initially races will be conducted every Monday and Tuesday with no fans in attendance.

Racing was originally scheduled to begin April 18.

Horse racing without public participation is included in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” plan.

Upon entering Phase 4, racing will open to the public and Emerald Downs will return to a traditional weekend race schedule.

A revised stakes schedule will be announced next week. Horses have been in training since Feb. 1.

Hydroplanes

• The yearly unlimited hydroplane testing session in Tri-Cities has been canceled. It was scheduled for June 6. The Columbia Cup, which will be the season opener for the H1 Unlimited Racing Series, is still set for the end of July, the Tri-City Herald reported.

Golf

• Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon announced earlier this spring it is closing.