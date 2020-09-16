Emerald Downs has adjusted its racing schedule this week because of the poor air quality around Washington.

Auburn’s horse-racing track postponed the Wednesday-Thursday schedule it has kept during the pandemic. It will race Friday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The track previously moved this week’s races to Thursday and Friday.

Emerald Downs’ racing calendar continues through October.

College football

• The NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, formerly known as Division I-AA, earned approval from the NCAA Division I Council for its spring playoff plan Wednesday, the NCAA said in a release. The playoffs, which Eastern Washington University is regularly a participant, will run from April 18 through May 15.

The plan will need be for approval from the Division I Board of Directors next week.

Many of the conferences that make up the FCS moved to a spring schedule over the summer. The plan is to play eight regular-season games over a 13-week period. The playoffs will be pared from 24 teams to 16 this season.

Soccer

• United Soccer League announced that the Tacoma Defiance’s match Saturday against the Sacramento Republic FC has been postponed until Sunday at 7:30 p.m. This the third consecutive game for the Defiance that has been postponed. Last Saturday’s game at Portland was postponed (until Sept. 24) because of the poor air quality. Wednesday’s game against the Reno 1868 FC was rescheduled for Thursday because of a positive COVID test in the Defiance organization.