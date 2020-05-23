Emerald Downs horse-racing track in Auburn announced its stakes-race schedule Saturday.

Included in the dates is the running of the 85th running of the $100,000 Longacres Mile, which is Sept. 13.

Emerald Downs announced earlier this month it will open June 22 without spectators, at least initially. The 44-meet schedule will have 16 stake races, which begin Aug. 2. Each Sunday in August will have two $40,000 stake races.

The season concludes Oct. 4 with the $60,000 Gottstein Futurity.

Basketball

• The Big Sky Conference women’s and men’s basketball teams will compete in a 16-game conference schedule during the 2020-21 season, the conference announced. The league went away from a 20-game schedule as a cost-savings measure. The Big Sky’s 11 schools will no longer play each other twice.