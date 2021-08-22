Eli Jones pitched a no-hitter as the Eastlake All-Stars baseball team from Sammamish beat Palm City, Florida, 1-0 on Saturday in an elimination game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Eastlake stayed alive to play Monday at 4 p.m. against the loser of a winner’s bracket game Sunday between Hawaii and Nebraska. The Monday game is set to be televised on ESPN2.

Jones not only no-hit Palm City for six innings, he singled in the fifth inning to drive in the game’s only run.

Zags’ Williams to Italy

Former Gonzaga standout Johnathan Williams will continue his professional basketball career in Italy. Williams signed with Dolomiti Energia in Trento, the team announced.

Williams saw limited playing time recently with the NBA Summer League champion Sacramento Kings. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged just 3.6 minutes in four game appearances in Las Vegas.

He had four points and two rebounds in a 16-minute stint in the California Classic, hosted by Sacramento before the Las Vegas summer league.

Williams, 26, played last season in Turkey and Germany.

Minors

• Jantzen Witte had three hits and three runs batted in but the Tacoma Rainiers lost 7-5 to the host Sacramento River Cats.