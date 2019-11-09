The Eastern Washington men’s basketball team went on an 11-1 run in the second half and beat host Seattle University 74-66 on Saturday night at the Redhawk Center.

Junior Jacob Davison led the Eagles (2-0) with 25 points, and sophomore Kim Aiken Jr. equaled the fourth-best rebounding performance in school history with 19 boards to go along with 11 points.

Senior Tyler Kidd and Aiken each scored nine second-half points, and Davison had 13. Aiken had 14 boards after intermission.

Terrell Brown had team-high totals of 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Redhawks (1-2), who are coached by former Eastern Washington coach Jim Hayford.

Eastern trailed at halftime 36-30 but outscored the Redhawks 44-30 in the second half.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, but we got it done and the guys in our locker room are very, very excited,” Eastern coach Shantay Legans said.

Advertising

Eastern trailed by nine points early in the second half and was shooting at less than a 30% clip before tying the score at 45.

Both teams are likely to work on their three-point shooting: Eastern was 6 for 31 (19%) and Seattle U was 3 of 17 (18%) from long range.

SU women lose

LOGAN, Utah – The Seattle University women’s team fell 70-63 at Utah State.

But Seattle U senior Kamira Sanders tallied her 1,000th career point in the nonconference contest.

Sanders set a new career high in scoring for the second straight game, pouring in 30 points. A late free throw gave her 28 points, making her the 18th player in program history to score at least 1,000 in her career.

“It was just sheer determination from Kamira tonight,” said coach Suzy Barcomb. “She was getting to the rim, she was shooting well from three, and she only committed three turnovers.”