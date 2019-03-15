BOISE, Idaho – Mason Peatling scored 20 points as Eastern Washington beat Southern Utah 77-61 in the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals Friday night.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Eastern Washington (16-17). Tyler Kidd added 15 points.

The third-seeded Eagles will play top-seeded Montana in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ahmaad Rorie, a graduate of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, scored 28 points as Montana routed Weber State 78-49 in the other semifinal.

The Eagles beat Montana 78-71 at home before Montana returned the favor with a 75-74 victory on its home court.

Montana beat Eastern Washington 82-65 in the conference tournament championship game last year.

Southern Utah (16-16) put up 21 first-half points, a season low for the team, in its semifinal loss to Eastern.

Portland State women beat EWU

BOISE, Idaho – Desirae Hansen made a 12-foot jumper with 3.1 seconds remaining to lift Portland State to a 61-59 victory over Eastern Washington and claim the Big Sky tournament title and automatic NCAA tournament berth.

Hansen said she hit the shot on the playground many times as a young girl.

“Every little kid dreams of hitting a shot like that,” the freshman said. “Then one day, you get a chance, and you hit it for real.”

Fourth-seeded Portland State (25-7) trailed the Eagles (13-20) by seven points with 5:35 remaining but closed the game on an 11-2 run.

Alissa Sealby, who is from Wenatchee, scored 15 points and Jessica McDowell-White added 14 to lead sixth-seeded Eastern Washington.