Dustin Johnson won the St. Jude Classic by six strokes and reclaimed his spot as the top-ranked golfer in the world, replacing Justin Thomas. Andrew Putnam was a career-best second and earned $712,800.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dustin Johnson is back in his spot as the world’s top-ranked golfer thanks to a dominant victory capped by an absolutely amazing hole-out for eagle.

“What a cool way to end the day,” Johnson said after taking the St. Jude Classic, a PGA Tour event, by six shots.

Meanwhile, Andrew Putnam, who is from University Place, finished a career-best second and made $712,800.

Johnson shot a 4-under-par 66 on Sunday for the 18th Tour victory of his career and took back the No. 1 ranking he held for 64 straight weeks before falling to No. 2 behind Justin Thomas a month ago. Johnson finished with the eagle, three birdies and a bogey for a 19-under 261 total and earned $1.188 million.

“It means a lot,” Johnson said of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking. “It was a long way to get there, and I held it for a long time and obviously J.T. took it from me for a little while. It was nice to finish like that and get it back.”

Putnam (72) started the final round with a share of the lead for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old Pepperdine graduate finished at 13 under.

“I feel like I steadied the ship a little bit after a rough start,” said Putnam, a two-time winner on the Web.com Tour.

Preparing for the U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Shinnecock Hills in New York, Johnson took the lead to himself with a par on No. 1. Meanwhile, Putnam double-bogeyed.

Johnson, 33, turned in the lowest score under par by a winner here since David Toms at 20 under in 2003 — before the course was redesigned, dropping par from 71 to 70 after the 2004 tournament.

Johnson, who won the U.S. Open in 2016, heads to Shinnecock Hills after stringing together four straight rounds in the 60s. He went 67, 63 and 65 before wrapping up a final round that felt almost like a practice round, with the only question remaining how low he would go until his final dramatic shot.

Nobody has ever won on the PGA Tour and followed by winning the U.S. Open. The way Johnson is playing, he sees no reason why he couldn’t be the first.

“I know what it takes,” Johnson said. “I’m going to have to play a lot like I did this week if I want to win next week.”

Topping his walkoff eagle won’t be easy. In the intermediate rough to the right of the fairway, Johnson hit a 9-iron from 170 yards and watched as the ball bounced twice before rolling into the cup to bring fans to their feet.

Former Washington Husky Cheng-Tsung Pan (72) tied for 18th place at 5 under.

Other tournaments

• Chase Wright won the Rust-Oleum Championship for his first Web.com Tour victory, beating former UW Husky Alex Prugh of Spokane with a birdie on the second extra hole in Mundelein, Ill.

Wright, 28, closed with a 4-under 68 to match Prugh (67) at 17 under for 72 holes. Wright earned $108,000. Prugh made $64,800.

• Annie Park won the ShopRite LPGA Classic for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with an 8-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Sakura Yokomine (61) in Galloway, N.J. Former USC standout Park, 23, made $262,500.

• Tom Lehman won the Principal Charity Classic when final-round play was washed out in Des Moines, Iowa. Lehman, 59, had a 13-under 131 total for 36 holes and earned $262,500. He won for the 11th time on the 50-and-older PGA Tour Champions.

• The U.S. women routed Great Britain and Ireland to win the Curtis Cup 17-3 in Scarsdale, N.Y.