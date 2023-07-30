Corey Peabody had a perfect weekend in his Beacon Pluming unlimited hydroplane as he won the Columbia Cup on Sunday in the Tri-Cities.

Peabody was the top qualifier and won his three preliminary heats before winning the final during a heat where three boats were penalized for jumping the gun on the flying start.

“I absolutely love this course,” Peabody said. “What a heck of a run.”

Peabody’s boat was completely rebuilt during the offseason because of an end-over-end, blowover accident in the second event of the 2022 season.

“This boat is something special,” he said. “We’ve been working our tails off for a year, so thank you to all of our crew.”

Andrew Tate in the Miss Goodman Real Estate jumped the gun before battling Peabody in the final. Tate won two heats Sunday.

Advertising

The big weekend moved Peabody, who is from Covington, into second place in the National High Points Standings. His Strong Racing teammate J.Michael Kelly, who was third Sunday, is in first place by just 19 points heading into next weekend’s season finale in Seattle.

Peabody won the Gold Cup last year, the week before his flip. He’ll look to defend that title at Seafair, which starts with qualifying on Friday.

Jamie Nilsen in the Legend Yacht Transport entered the weekend in first place, but his boat went dead in the water during the final.

Pickleball

• The Seattle Open wrapped up at Lower Woodland. World No. 1 Anna Leigh Waters won her record-tying sixth straight triple crown, claiming gold in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Soccer

• Taketo Onodera’s first goal of the season lifted Ballard FC past the host Flint City (Mich.) Bucks in the national semifinals of the USL League Two championships. Ballard will host Lionsbridge FC of Virginia in the championship Saturday at Starfire Stadium.

•Gio Miglietti scored the winner in the second half as the Tacoma Defiance (9-4-6) defeated the Whitecaps FC 2 (8-8-4) at Starfire Stadium to extend their lead to six points in the Pacific Division.

Advertising

Cricket

• MI New York beat the Seattle Orcas in the inaugural Major League Cricket championship in Dallas, winning 184-183 by seven wickets with 24 balls remaining. Nicholas Pooran had 137 runs on 55 balls for New York, which is owned by the Mumbai Indians. Quinton de Kock had 87 runs on 52 balls for Seattle.

Minors

• Bryan O’Keefe hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to drive the Tacoma Rainiers past the visiting Salt Lake Bees 4-3 and to their season-best fifth consecutive win.

• Raul Alcantara struck out seven over five innings, giving up one run on four hits and three walks as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Vancouver Canadiens 3-1.