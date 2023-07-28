Corey Peabody in the Beacon Plumbing was the top qualifier Friday at the Columbia Cup unlimited hydroplane race in the Tri-Cities.

Peabody qualifed at 162.191 mph in a close field. Seven miles per hour separated the top qualifier from the bottom one.

Dylan Runne in the Miss HomeStreet was the No. 2 qualifier at 161.646 and Dustin Echols in the Flav-R-Pac (Bucket List Racing’s new sponsor was third at 161.28.

Rookie Bobby King qualified as a a driver in the Graham Trucking. His dad Jimmy King drives the U-3 Miss Ace Hardware, the only piston-powered boat in the field. Another rookie, Brent Hall, tried to qualify but his boat (the second boat on the Bucket List team) had mechanical issues.

Minors

• Hogan Windish’s two-run homer in the sixth held up as the winning runs as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Vancouver Canadiens 3-2.

Golf

• Tyson Shelley of Salt Lake City won a two-hole playoff to clinch the 56th Pacific Coast Amateur Championship in West Vancouver, B.C.