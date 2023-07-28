Corey Peabody in the Beacon Plumbing was the top qualifier Friday at the Columbia Cup unlimited hydroplane race in the Tri-Cities.
Peabody qualifed at 162.191 mph in a close field. Seven miles per hour separated the top qualifier from the bottom one.
Dylan Runne in the Miss HomeStreet was the No. 2 qualifier at 161.646 and Dustin Echols in the Flav-R-Pac (Bucket List Racing’s new sponsor was third at 161.28.
Rookie Bobby King qualified as a a driver in the Graham Trucking. His dad Jimmy King drives the U-3 Miss Ace Hardware, the only piston-powered boat in the field. Another rookie, Brent Hall, tried to qualify but his boat (the second boat on the Bucket List team) had mechanical issues.
Minors
• Hogan Windish’s two-run homer in the sixth held up as the winning runs as the visiting Everett AquaSox beat the Vancouver Canadiens 3-2.
Golf
• Tyson Shelley of Salt Lake City won a two-hole playoff to clinch the 56th Pacific Coast Amateur Championship in West Vancouver, B.C.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.