Inclement weather forced H1 Unlimited to cancel the final heat of the Southern Cup on Sunday in Guntersville, Ala., but not before some unlimited hydroplane racing drama.

With a thunderstorm approaching, there was an attempt to race the winner-take-all final, but Andrew Tate in the Miss Goodman Real Estate flipped and landed upside down just after it started. Tate appeared in a video on Twitter saying he was uninjured.

But the delay meant there was no time to race before the storm hit, and the Southern Cup was decided by points, which meant Corey Peabody of Covington won the race in the Beacon Plumbing on the strength of his three heat wins.

Peabody won the Southern Cup last year by more traditional methods. His team, Strong Racing, has won the last three Southern Cups.

The Southern Cup showed plenty of depth in the hydroplane field. Four different drivers won heats over the weekend and a fifth was the top qualifier.