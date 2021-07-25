Corey Peabody won his first race as his unlimited hydroplane racing team won on its home course.

Peabody, who is from Kent, drove the U-9 Pinnacle Peak Consulting to a win at the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities. Peabody is in his second year as an unlimited racer. He’s in his first year with Strong Racing, which is based in the Tri-Cities.

Peabody’s boat was the U-9 boat Andrew Tate drove to a national title in 2018.

Strong racing finished 1-2 as J. Michael Kelly drove the U-8 Miss Tri-Cities to a second-place finish. Kelly led most of the final, but damage to the rear wing allowed Peabody to win.

The U-1 Miss HomeStreet, driven by Covington’s Jimmy Shane, was third. It was the only heat Shane drove in this weekend he didn’t win.

With no Seafair this weekend due to the pandemic, the hydroplane season will end in San Diego in September.

Minors

• Kaden Polcovich was 2 for 2 with three walks, a homer and two RBI as the Everett AquaSox beat the host Vancouver Canadiens 10-1. Everett won five of the six games in the series. The Sox head to Eugene for a seven-game series that starts Tuesday.