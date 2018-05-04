Connor Dewar scored early in the third period to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 2-1 win Friday night in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League championship series in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Connor Dewar scored early in the third period to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 2-1 win Friday night in Game 1 of the Western Hockey League championship series in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
Patrick Bajkov scored in the first period on a power-play goal for the Silvertips. Aleksi Heponiemi evened the game in the second period for the Broncos.
Dewar scored his 10th goal of the postseason at the 1:49 mark of the third. Garrett Pilon had assists on both Everett goals.
Carter Hart had 34 saves for Everett.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Ichiro removed from Mariners' 25-man roster — but he will remain in the organization WATCH
- Analysis: Five undrafted free agents with the best chance of making the Seahawks' roster
- Seahawks release Cliff Avril with failed physical designation
- Huskies rise to No. 4 in USA Today's post-spring college football rankings
- Audit of WSU athletics finds widespread mismanagement, possible football attendance inflation
Game 2 of the series is Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. The series moves to Everett for Game 3 on Tuesday night.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.