And you thought doping in Thoroughbred racing was bad.

More than 40 camels have been disqualified from Saudi Arabia’s annual beauty pageant in Riyadh because of Botox injections and cosmetic surgery to the contestants’ heads, necks and humps, CBS News reported.

Guess now’s not the time to be asking, “One hump or two?”

• At @NOTSportsCenter: “Report Chase Claypool is still at US Bank Stadium celebrating his 4th-down catch, and is wondering where everyone went.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Hiker trapped for days under fallen boulder survives by cutting off own ponytail.”

10-yard freestyle

Seattle just experienced its wettest fall in history, with 19 inches of rain between September and November.

It got so bad, the Seahawks practiced swimming for a first down.

Penalty on the play

A fan in Las Vegas took off her prosthetic leg and beat another fan with it during the Golden Knights’ 3-2 loss to Edmonton.

Lucky she wasn’t whistled for a gam misconduct.

Uh, very active

Thursday night, just 11 days after separating his shoulder, the Vikings declared Dalvin Cook officially active.

You could say that: He rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Uneasy on the ice

The Arizona Coyotes paid $1.3 million in overdue state and city taxes after Glendale, Arizona, threatened to lock them out of Gila River Arena on Dec. 20 if they didn’t fork it over.

That’s what you call scoring on the power play.

Sorry he asked

Peyton Manning wanted to talk a little shop when Fox’s Joe Buck appeared on Monday night’s “Manning Cast” on ESPN2, asking him if, during a blowout game, he ever wished he could have a guest on to fill some air time.

Buck’s response: “Yeah … the last time I thought about that was when you guys played Seattle in the Super Bowl.”

Uh, thanks

Rookie Davis Mills has been named the 2-10 Houston Texans’ starting QB for the rest of the season.

That’s the sports equivalent of someone pulling the pin on a grenade and handing it to you.

Should’ve tried Uber

Padres star Fernando Tatis suffered “minor scrapes” when he crashed his motorcycle in his native Dominican Republic last Sunday.

That’s hitting for the cycle the hard way.

For bettor or worse

If their games were judged by the point spread — where they are 8-4 — the 1-10-1 Lions would be contenders for the gambling playoffs.

Not a mellow yellow

A fan ran onto the field during a women’s soccer game in England, so Chelsea’s Sam Kerr flattened him with a well-placed shoulder.

No word on whether he got any other parting gifts, but she got a yellow card.

Have a Snickers

The Raiders released safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from their practice squad last week.

Don’t bet against him getting the last laugh.

Talking the talk

• Comedy writer Alex Kaseberg, on Steelers WR Chase Claypool celebrating his catch as precious seconds ticked away against the Vikings: “It was the stupidest thing done in the NFL, besides saying, ‘Trade me to the Jets.’ ”

• Bucs QB Tom Brady, to Sports Illustrated, on why he’s still playing well into his 40s: “There’s still joy. The competition’s fun and, uh, you know, I’m still pretty good at it, too.”

Zoom sack

The flu bug hit the Detroit Lions last week, and QB Jared Goff worked from home.

He was immediately sacked by a Green Bay Packer, working remotely as well.

Quote, end quote

• Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater, to reporters, on his two seasons with Lions coach Dan Campbell in New Orleans: “Whenever he stood in front of the team and talked, you’re ready to just storm out of that meeting and punch a guy in the face for no reason.”

• Outfielder Clint Frazier, via Twitter, after being released by the Yankees and signing with the Cubs: “Here’s to leaving my razor at home.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on unvaccinated NBA players being unable to play in Canada after Jan. 15: “Suddenly find myself hoping the Toronto Raptors end up in the playoffs.”

• Texans coach David Culley, saying it wasn’t tough to release LB Zach Cunningham: “I’ve got a locker room full of players that understand what our standard is. They look at me cross-eyed when I’m not practicing what I’m preaching.”

• Tim Hunter of Everett’s KRKO Radio, on men being 75% more likely to get angry while watching sports than women: “That jumps to 100% if they’re a New York Jets fan.”

Fall classic

Better late than never? No kidding.

French freestyle paraglider Maud Perrin, 20, averted catastrophe over Ölüdeniz, Turkey, when — after her chute and reserve chute failed to open and she got twisted in the parachute’s straps— her third and final chute did open, just in the nick of time.