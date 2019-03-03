She had eight more rebounds than the WSU team. The Cougars and Golden Bears meet again Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

PULLMAN – Senior Kristine Anigwe scored 32 points and had 30 rebounds to lead the California women’s basketball team past Washington State 80-58 on Sunday.

The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Anigwe set a conference record with her 30th straight double-double and tied the Pac-12 mark for rebounds in a women’s game. Cal officials said she is the first NCAA Division I women’s player since 2002 to have at least 30 points and 30 rebounds in the same game.

Anigwe, the nation’s leading rebounder, had eight rebounds more than the WSU team.

With the score tied at 10, the Golden Bears (18-11 overall, 9-9 Pac-12) went on a 15-2 run to end the first quarter.

“I’ve not seen a player that can get a 30/30 day and (Anigwe) just creates a lot of problems,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. “It’s not just her, because she’s so good you have to double and they’ve just got really timely three-point shooters.”

Borislava Hristova led the Cougars (9-20, 4-14) with 21 points and Alexys Swedlund added 17.

Oregon women secure outright title

Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon (27-3, 16-2) scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and teammate Satou Sabally finished with 18 points.

“This game could have went the other way today,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “But we showed our true mettle, our true toughness. I’m so proud of this team. That fourth quarter was as good, offensively and defensively, as we’ve played all season.”

Kianna Ibis scored 18 of her game-high 23 points in the second half for the Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7), who will be the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 tournament and play Colorado in the first round Thursday.

In addition to Oregon, teams with first-round byes are Stanford, Oregon State and UCLA.

Pivec excels

TUCSON, Ariz. – Guard Mikayla Pivec, who is from Lynnwood, contributed 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 9 Oregon State to a 65-60 victory over Arizona in double overtime.

Pivec’s layup with 5.6 seconds left closed out scoring in regulation. The Beavers scored the final seven points in the second extra session to beat the Wildcats for the 11th straight time.

Notes

• In other Pac-12 women’s games, No. 25 UCLA cruised past Colorado 84-50 and USC beat Utah 83-77 in overtime.

• Luguentz Dort had 20 points as the Arizona State men, who trailed by seven points at halftime, beat host Oregon State 74-71.