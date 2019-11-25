ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seattle University men’s basketball team built a six-point halftime lead, but couldn’t hold off a charge by Bucknell and lost 77-70 on Monday in an NIT Season Tip-Off regional game.
Terrell Brown scored 29 points for Seattle U (2-5), making 10 of 22 shots from the field and 9 of 11 free throws. Morgan Means added 13 points and eight rebounds and Aaron Nettles scored 10 points. Myles Carter contributed nine points and a team-high nine boards.
The Redhawks will play Western Michigan at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday.
Andrew Funk scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Bucknell (3-4), which outscored the Redhawks 46-33 in the second half.
Bruce Moore and Avi Toomer scored 18 points each for the Bison, who will play Yale in the title game Tuesday.
“This was a really good basketball game,” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford. “Bucknell is a really good team. They came out strong in the second half and we missed some really good looks that got them back in the game.
“We did a lot of things better today and our guys played better. We played well against a good opponent, but they were a little bit better than us today. We have to just keep fighting our way through.”
Bucknell scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 40-37 lead.
A basket by Brown tied the score at 59 with 5:14 remaining, but the Redhawks proceeded to miss nine of their last 11 shots.
Bucknell outshot Seattle U from the field, 44.8% to 38.7%, and had a 39-32 rebounding advantage.
The Redhawks were 5 for 12 on three-pointers in the first half and a mere 1 for 5 in the second half.
Both teams took care of the ball, as Bucknell made six turnovers and SU had eight.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.