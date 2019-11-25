ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seattle University men’s basketball team built a six-point halftime lead, but couldn’t hold off a charge by Bucknell and lost 77-70 on Monday in an NIT Season Tip-Off regional game.

Terrell Brown scored 29 points for Seattle U (2-5), making 10 of 22 shots from the field and 9 of 11 free throws. Morgan Means added 13 points and eight rebounds and Aaron Nettles scored 10 points. Myles Carter contributed nine points and a team-high nine boards.

The Redhawks will play Western Michigan at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday.

Andrew Funk scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Bucknell (3-4), which outscored the Redhawks 46-33 in the second half.

Bruce Moore and Avi Toomer scored 18 points each for the Bison, who will play Yale in the title game Tuesday.

“This was a really good basketball game,” said Seattle U coach Jim Hayford. “Bucknell is a really good team. They came out strong in the second half and we missed some really good looks that got them back in the game.

“We did a lot of things better today and our guys played better. We played well against a good opponent, but they were a little bit better than us today. We have to just keep fighting our way through.”

Bucknell scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 40-37 lead.

A basket by Brown tied the score at 59 with 5:14 remaining, but the Redhawks proceeded to miss nine of their last 11 shots.

Bucknell outshot Seattle U from the field, 44.8% to 38.7%, and had a 39-32 rebounding advantage.

The Redhawks were 5 for 12 on three-pointers in the first half and a mere 1 for 5 in the second half.

Both teams took care of the ball, as Bucknell made six turnovers and SU had eight.