They built the racecourse in Guntersville, Ala., for high speeds. It looks like it’s working.

The course for the season-opening Southern Cup was built with wider turns, allowing for higher speeds, and it showed during Saturday’s qualifying.

While the speeds weren’t a surprise, the boat atop the qualifying ladder was. Dustin Echols in Bucket List Racing posted a 171.294 mph (average lap speed). That’s the fifth-highest qualifying mark in the history of the sport and the highest in 20 years since fuel restrictions were put into place. Six of the eight boats qualified over 160 mph.

Snohomish-based Bucket List Racing, owned by Kelly and Sharon Stocklin, and Echols are looking for their first career wins, but the team has made big strides over the last couple seasons.

“I’m just so glad that everyone else can see that our hard work is finally paying off,” Echols said. “We’ve known it was going to be fast for a while and it finally shows.”

After qualifying came Heat 1A and 1B, which were swept by Auburn-based Strong racing. J. Michael Kelly won Heat 1A in the Beacon Electric. Corey Peabody won Heat 1B in the Beacon Plumbing, and his 162.910 mph was a record for a 2.5-mile course. He just beat out Andrew Tate in the Miss Goodman Real Estate (160.956).

“That was a really good heat,” Peabody said. “Me and Andrew had a great race there. It was fun being deck-to-deck with him but coming out with a win. I’m looking forward to what we’ve got for the rest of the weekend and hope to get the Beacon boats on the podium.”

The race wraps up Sunday with the final set for 3 p.m. on YouTube.