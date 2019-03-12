LAS VEGAS – Brigham Young fed off a loud crowd to win the West Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament Tuesday.

So what if most of the cheers were for Gonzaga? The Cougars used the noise to their advantage.

Brenna Chase scored 25 points, Shaylee Gonzales added 20 and BYU beat 12th-ranked Gonzaga 82-68 in the title game.

BYU sophomore guard Paisley Johnson, a graduate of Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, scored 19 points and was voted most outstanding player of the tournament.

“I enjoy playing under the big lights and against big crowds,” Johnson said. “As much as they were cheering for Gonzaga, all I heard was cheering and I love that. I fed off it, and I think our team fed off it.”

The second-seeded Cougars (25-6) handed the top-seeded Zags (28-4) their two losses in WCC regular-season play.

BYU scored the first 16 points of the second quarter for a 12-point lead.

“I think we saw, not the fear in their eye, but they were definitely a little freaked out,” Johnson said of the Zags. “I think we saw that, took advantage and just kept running it down their throats.”

Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier and her husband, assistant coach Craig, left the bench in the fourth quarter because of a family medical emergency.

“That didn’t have any impact on the game,” Gonzaga assistant coach Jordan Green said. “But I think it put into perspective what this Gonzaga family is.”

The Cougars made 13 of 25 three-point shots.

The two-time defending tournament-champion Zags rallied in the third quarter to cut BYU’s lead to seven, but missed their first 12 shots of the fourth to end any chance of a threepeat.

Gonzaga lost guards Laura Stockton and Jill Townsend to leg injuries in its semifinal victory over Saint Mary’s on Monday. They will be evaluated in Spokane.

“With everything happening outside basketball, it shows you how basketball is really just a game,” Gonzaga standout Zykera Rice said. “And that there are things way more important than this game and probably any other game we’ll probably play.”

Rice led the Zags with 25 points.

The Zags are expected to get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, but will have a lower seed than if they had won the WCC tournament.

“We had some mental lapses,” Rice said of the loss.