If it weren’t for a balky gear box, Brent Hall would already be the first Black driver to qualify to drive an unlimited hydroplane.

But after three frustrating races and a fourth qualifying session Friday for the Gold Cup on Lake Washington, he still sits a lap away from that goal.

That chase might have to continue into another season.

For a rookie driver to qualify to race in the unlimited class, they need 15 laps and 10 of them need to be over 130 mph. Hall has nine laps over 130 mph.

He needed five laps entering Seafair and got closer in his first run around the Ted Jones Racecourse. And since the boat held together, something not to be taken for granted this season, he got another few laps.

That attempt ended with the 440 Boitano Homes, the Bucket List Racing team, getting a tow back to the Stan Sayres pits.

“I could see the temps in the gear box going up,” Hall said. “Then I started seeing smoke. I had to shut it down.”

Seafair qualifying

One lap from the goal he’s been chasing all season. And to add to the heartbreak, he said he had one lap that was 129.8 mph.

In most boats, getting that speed wouldn’t be a problem. Another rookie, Gunnar O’Farrell in The Beast Unleashed Miss Thriftway, was out for his first qualifying session Friday and qualified at 145.572 mph. Bobby King qualified last week in the Graham Trucking and he qualified Friday at 147.454 mph.

The 440 isn’t a typical unlimited hydroplane. It began its life as a “G class” limited hydroplane in 2005. It’s a little smaller and has never been capable of the speeds the rest of the field can generate. And then you throw in that gear box …

“It’s been a problem child this year,” team owner Kelly Stocklin said. “The boat is fussy, to say the least.”

In a strange quirk of the sport, Hall qualified the boat for Seafair at 133.739 mph, but he didn’t qualify himself. And with the way the gear box is looking, the weekend might be over for Hall. Which means the season is over for Hall.

One lap short.

“I think that adds to the story,” said Hall, who runs calls centers for Premera Blue Cross. “If I had just done it in 15 minutes it wouldn’t be nearly as meaningful to all the people (supporting him).”

Hall, 54, grew up in Seattle. As he stood in the pits, he pointed across the lake to where he grew up watching Seafair from his deck.

Hall was inspired by Harold Mills, who became the first black driver to race Seafair in 2004 when he was in the unlimited lights class. Mills retired not long after, but Hall was part of his crew. He calls Mills a mentor and they talk regularly.

In 2007, he began racing in outboards, and moved up to a 5-liter hydroplane from veteran racer Bud McKay. He’s raced in several boat classes over the years. Last year, he was second in the nation in the F500 Tunnel Hull class, finishing behind veteran hydroplane driver J. Michael Kelly.

He’s been talking with Stocklin the last few years for this opportunity. Stocklin, during the pandemic, bought a second boat from the Go Fast Turn Left Racing team, the O’Farrell family’s team, and worked with Dave Villwock to turn it into a competitive boat. Dustin Echols drove it, the U-40 Flav-R-Pac, to the top qualifying mark at 152.498 mph.

Stocklin’s plan was to turn the 440 into something of an internship program for drivers to enter the sport. It worked for Stocklin and it worked for Echols.

“I understand what it’s like to want to do it and not be able to. I’m the oldest rookie in the sport,” said Stocklin, who started racing in the unlimiteds in 2012. “I was a rookie at 61.”

The team is called Bucket List Racing for a reason. Stocklin didn’t want to kick the bucket without fulfilling his dream of racing hydroplanes.

But it looks like it’ll be another season for Hall.

“I’ve been through tougher things in my life,” Hall said.

Hall survived kidney cancer. He said it was stage four and spread to his lungs. The kidney was removed and he had two years of immunotherapy.

“The funny thing was I was back in a boat 3½ months,” Hall said. “I just don’t play.”

And he’s inspired another generation of boat racers. His son, Brent Hall Jr., 12, is competing in the J-stock hydroplanes. He usually has some race advice for his dad.

“He usually gets on me if I’m late to the start,” he said.

