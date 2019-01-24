The swimmer who won the gold medal in London in 2012 said he has testicular cancer, but he said his prognosis is "good."

Nathan Adrian, the Bremerton-born swimmer who won a gold medal in the 100 freestyle at the London Olympics in 2012, tweeted Thursday that he has testicular cancer.

He said his prognosis is good and hopes to be back in the water in a few weeks and still hopes to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Adrian, 30, joked the in the tweet that he would be putting his “public health degree to work a little sooner than planned!” Adrian earned that degree at Cal, where he won five NCAA titles.

Adrian is one of the most successful American sprint freestyle swimmers. He has won five Olympic gold medals (four on relays), and at one time held the American record in the 50 freestyle.