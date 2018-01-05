Illinois teen has a brilliant free skate in San Jose, Calif. The three women who will be on the U.S. team for next month’s Pyeongchang Olympics will be announced Saturday morning; a committee makes the selections.

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Rising star Bradie Tennell’s near-perfect free skate Friday night earned her a national title and almost certainly a spot on the U.S. team for next month’s Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Tennell, who is from Carpentersville, Ill., was spotless in the short program two days earlier. Then, as the final skater in the long program, the 19-year-old thrived under tremendous pressure. Her top competitors, Mirai Nagasu of Arcadia, Calif., and Karen Chen of Fremont, Calif., already had put down superb routines.

“I just had to keep calm and focus on what I knew I could do,” said Tennell, who had a career-best score of 219.51 points. “There’s the initial butterflies, but I kind of start to lose myself and keep going. I don’t think it’s sunk in quite yet. I’m still kind of shocked.”

Nagasu (213.84) was second. Defending U.S. champion Chen (198.59) placed third despite feeling ill before the competition.

Ashley Wagner (196.19), a three-time national champion and a team bronze medalist at the 2014 Olympics, was an unhappy fourth.

“I’m furious, I am absolutely furious,” said the 26-year-old Wagner, whose hometown is Alexandria, Va., but spent summers in Seabeck while growing up. “I know when I go and I lay it down and I absolutely left one jump on the table, but for me to put out two programs that I did at this competition as solid as I skated and to get those scores, I am furious and I think deservedly so.”

Asked if she believes she deserves an Olympic spot, Wagner replied, “Yes, I do.”

The three U.S. women a committee chooses to go to the Pyeongchang Games will be announced Saturday morning, though the skaters are expected to know whether they made the team before the public announcement.

Nagasu, a 2010 Olympian, was denied a berth in the Games four years ago by the selection committee.

“I really put in my vote for the Olympic team,” said Nagasu, 24, who has admitted the stress of competing often has gotten the best of her. “I was very unhappy with questions that were asked like, ‘If you make this Olympic team, that’ll be eight years in between.’ That’s a long time, and I know that. This is about my journey, and that decision hasn’t been made yet. There is always that chance that I will be skipped over again, but right now I’m enjoying that performance, that training that went into it.”

Note

• Favorites Maia and Alex Shibutani outdistanced their top competition in the short dance. The free dance is Sunday.

Kaitlin Hawayek of the Detroit Skating Club and Jean-Luc Baker of the Seattle Skating Club were in fourth place. Baker, 24, was born in England but lists Edmonds as his hometown; he began skating when he was 2.