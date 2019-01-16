PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yo Adrian, boxing is set to return to Philadelphia.
Live Nation announced Wednesday a series of boxing matches set to run at the restored Metropolitan Opera House. The debut card is set for Feb. 23 and it’s the first time boxing will run in the venue since 1954. Originally built in 1908, the venue recently completed a $56 million restoration.
The nine-bout card features a light heavyweight bout, two lightweight bouts, two super featherweight bouts, a bantamweight bout, two super lightweight bouts, and a welterweight bout, and features seven Philadelphia-area fighters.
Boxing has been absent on North Broad Street since the Blue Horizon held its final fight on June 4, 2010.
Most Read Sports Stories
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Seahawks sign free agent defensive tackle Jamie Meder, a former Cleveland Brown
- Seahawks DE Frank Clark says he played the 2018 season at 60 percent health, with injured elbows
- Who stays, who goes: Ranking how UW, WSU and other Pac-12 teams made out in the NFL draft declaration process
“This series will be a fantastic opportunity to introduce many of the top fighters in our city and help them achieve their ultimate goal of winning a world title,” said Manny Rivera, fight promoter at Hard Hitting Promotions.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports