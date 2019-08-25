SNOQUALMIE — The golfer from Pullman known for his bucket hats calls playing at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge “mountain golf.”

Kirk Triplett didn’t have a particularly good Boeing Classic — he shot even-par 72 Sunday and finished tied for 29th with a 5-under 211 total — but he is having a good year. He ranks ninth on the PGA Tour Champions money list with $1.14 million and won his third tournament in four years in March at the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach, Calif.

Triplett said Snoqualmie Ridge “has a really nice variety of holes” and “a lot of elevation changes.”

“Mountain golf can be really fun or it can be really frustrating,” he said. “So when it’s not going your way, you never seem to have the right club in your hand, and when it is going your way, every shot you hit ends up close to the hole whether you hit it good or not.”

Triplett added, “I think that probably shows on the leaderboard here. I don’t think the same guys do well year after year.”

Triplett, who went to the University of Nevada, is a Pullman High School grad and a Washington State football fan. His father was a purchasing executive at WSU.

“I like to see them do well,” said Triplett, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz. “I’m not going to live and die — if you’re a Cougar fan, you couldn’t live or die. You enjoy the good years and forget the bad years. They are quite entertaining now with Coach (Mike) Leach.”

Loving his debut at Snoqualmie

This was the first Boeing Classic for Davis Love III and he used a golf cart in the final round because of recent foot surgery. It also was only his second tournament of the summer.

“I like Nicklaus courses,” Love said. “They’ve been good to me over the years. A lot of wins on Nicklaus and Pete Dye (courses), so I like playing Jack’s courses. The fairways are generous and the par-5’s are reachable mostly for me.”

Love shot even-par 72 Sunday and finished tied for 40th at 3-under 213.

Love, who won the 1997 PGA Championship, played on six Ryder Cup teams and has been Ryder Cup captain twice, is so beloved that a section of I-95 in Georgia is named after him.

