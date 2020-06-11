Another Seattle summer sporting event has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boeing Classic, the PGA Tour Champions event held every in August at the Snoqualmie Ridge Golf Club, was canceled, organizers said Thursday.

The senior golf event, which Brandt Jobe won last year after rallying from seven strokes back, was scheduled for Aug. 17-23.

“While we are deeply disappointed to cancel the 16th annual Boeing Classic, this is the right thing to do given the uncertainty for large public gatherings in our state and the need to protect our players, fans, sponsors and volunteers,” Boeing Classic tournament director Brian Flajole said in a release.

The weeklong event, which features the Seattle Seahawks Rumble on the Ridge tournament, is also a fundraiser that has raised $10 million for local charities, especially the Benaroya Research Institute.

“The health and well being of fans, players, staff and volunteers is of utmost importance to the Boeing Classic and all our partners. We are looking forward to the return of the Boeing Classic in August of 2021,” Flajole said.

Hydroplanes

The San Diego Bayfair unlimited hydroplane race was canceled Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bayfair is usually the season finale for the hydroplanes each September. It will be the first time it hasn’t held a race since 1973.

Bayfair is the fourth race of H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series’ five scheduled races to get canceled, including Seafair. The only chance the series has for a race this year is the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities. The event announced last week it was postponing the race, usually run at the end of July, in hopes of still holding it this season.