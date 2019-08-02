KENT – Bob Tasca raced to the provisional No. 1 spot in Funny Car to lead the way on Friday during the Magic Dry Organic Absorbent NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Mike Salinas (Top Fuel) and Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) are also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the 16th of 24 races during the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season. The event is also the final of three races during the NHRA’s famed Western Swing.

Tasca, who has two wins this season, powered to a career-best run of 3.871 seconds at 330.63 mph in his Ford Performance/Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Shelby Mustang to take the provisional top spot. It marks Tasca’s first run of more than 330 mph. If it holds, it would be Tasca’s first No. 1 qualifier of 2019 and fourth in his career.

Top Fuel’s Salinas drove his Scrappers Racing dragster to an impressive 3.694 at 327.66. It would give Salinas, who has two wins in 2019, his fourth No. 1 qualifier this year and fifth in his career if it holds.

In Pro Stock, Coughlin went 6.539 at 210.57 to take the No. 1 spot in his JEGS.com Chevrolet Camaro.

Qualifying continues Saturday.

Pacific Raceways, a popular multiuse motorsports facility located between Seattle and Tacoma, has announced the construction of Pacific Motorsports Park and Pacific Innovation Center. Phase one includes a $25 million buildout of 200,000 sq/ft of prototype manufacturing and garage space and $2 million of substantial improvements to the track and grounds and will take three years to complete.

Reign wins

Reign FC’s Rosie White scored the only goal in a road win over the Houston Dash. Reign keeper Casey Murphy saved four shots to earn her fourth clean sheet of the season. Reign hosts Portland Thorns FC at Cheney Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Junior softball

At the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, in the semifinals, Southwest (Columbus, Texas) beat Central (Poland, Ohio) 4-3, and Southeast (Tampa Bay, Fla.) beat Asia-Pacific (Norzagaray, Philippines) 4-2. Southwest meets Southeast on Saturday for the title.

In a consolation game, Washington (Sammamish) beat Latin America (Willemstad, Curacao) 5-1.