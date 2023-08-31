Billy Schumacher, who started racing boats around Seattle when he was 8 years old and became one of the biggest figures in unlimited hydroplane racing when the sport was king on Lake Washington, died at 80 years old.

Schumacher, who still called Seattle home, died Thursday morning, according to H1 Unlimited.

Schumacher won the Gold Cup, unlimited hydroplane’s most revered race, in 1967 and 1968 in the Miss Bardahl. He also won national championships those same seasons. He added a third National High Points Driver title in 1975.

When he retired from competition in 1976, he was second (to the great Bill Muncey) on the sport’s all-time win list with 17. He’s still in the top 10.

David Williams, the executive director of the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum in Kent, compared Schumacher’s rise in the sport to somebody who started playing peewee football in Seattle and advanced to play for the Seahawks.

“That kind of, for me, puts his career in perspective,” Williams said.

Schumacher returned to racing in 2006 with his wife Jane as an owner, which they continued until 2014 with some success with four race wins. The team won the Gold Cup that first year with Jean Theoret driving Schumacher’s Miss Beacon Plumbing.

Schumacher was just a teenager when he got his first seat in an unlimited hydroplane, driving the Cutie Radio in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. As Williams points out, Schumacher was uniquely suited for boat racing as he grew up going fast speeds on the water as his dad, William Schumacher Sr., was an advocate for the sport of water skiing.

His rise in the sport came at a difficult time in hydroplane racing. Three racers died in the same race in 1966 at the President’s Cup on the Potomac River in a day dubbed “Black Sunday” in hydro circles.

Schumacher replaced one of the racers, Ron Musson, in the Miss Bardahl. Williams credit’s Schumacher’s fame and success for helping the sport during the dark time.

“It’s hard to understate what a big deal that was if you didn’t live through it,” Williams said.

“He was my idol,” Chip Hanauer, who also retired as the sport’s No. 2 driver in wins behind Muncey, told The Seattle Times in 2006. Hanauer said he often sought out Schumacher’s advice. “He just made a huge impression on me and I wanted to follow in his footsteps.”

Schumacher also worked in the early days of developing turbine engines for racing in the early 1970s, Williams said. It’s something he doesn’t get credit for in the history of the sport.

He was inducted into Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum’s Hall of Champions in 2016.