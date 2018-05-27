Power, who had to get over his dislike for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, gave car owner Roger Penske a 17th victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

INDIANAPOLIS – Will Power hated racing on ovals. He wasn’t a fan of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and figured he would never win the Indianapolis 500.

That kind of attitude doesn’t fly when you drive for Roger Penske.

Power had to change his thinking and his performance on oval tracks. He learned to respect the speedway. And the 37-year-old Power is now a winner of one of the biggest races in the world.

“I’ve slowly changed to be a more positive person. It’s hard when you’re very negative,” said Power, who pulled away in the final moments to win the 102nd running of the Indy 500. “You’ve got to have determination. That’s what I had. You work hard at something, it comes to you. It eventually comes to you. (Indy) was the last box to tick to be considered as a very successful driver.”

The different approach landed Power in the winner’s circle Sunday when he gave owner Penske a 17th victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Power actually swept the month of May at Indy after winning on the road course two weeks earlier and his 34 victories ties him with Al Unser Jr. for eighth on the IndyCar Series all-time list.

Power, the first Australian victor of the race, celebrated the checkered flag by screaming into his radio: “Show me respect, (expletive)!” Later he screamed some more. Two hours after the race, he was still exhausted.

“I just screamed like I’ve never screamed before. It was just amazing. The last two laps, the last lap, seeing the white flag, the checkered, I mean, you can’t explain it,” Power said. “It’s what I needed so badly, what I wanted so badly, and it came true. Anyone here knows how that would feel. You want something so much, it comes through to you through hard work and determination.”

Penske arrived in Indianapolis with four fast Chevrolets, and the engine builder was determined to snap Honda’s two-race Indy 500 winning run. The Chevys were the fastest cars in the field and Team Penske had four equal chances to win.

As Power held off pole winner Ed Carpenter to prevail, the 81-year-old Penske pumped his fist in the air and clapped.

“To be able to race on Memorial Day in the biggest sporting event in the world, have America the way it is, that’s what I’m going to take away from this race,” Penske said. “I’m just so thrilled, 17 wins. Now I have to worry about 18. I’m not going to look back, I’ll look forward. We have to be back next year.”

Penske saluted his strong lineup of 2014 series champion Power, 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud, reigning series champion Josef Newgarden and three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

“We had four great cars. That’s what you have to have here. You have to have four bullets, whatever it takes,” Penske said.

In the winner’s circle, Power could not contain his glee.

He screamed to his wife, Liz, took a sip of the traditional milk, then dumped the rest over his head and around his crew.

Liz Power reached for the empty milk bottle, then pointed out to her husband he had sprayed milk all over one of the Indy 500 princesses. He apologized, then started screaming again.

Splashing the princess was about the only wrong move Power made all day during an event that saw many top drivers make costly mistakes.

James Hinchcliffe, a championship contender, failed to make the race at all. Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Sebastien Bourdais and Danica Patrick — in her farewell race — were among those who crashed in single-car spins. Defending race winner Takuma Sato was also knocked out when he ran into the back of a slower car.

Carpenter finished second in a Chevy and noted just how much Power used to hate the speedway.

“He hated ovals and now he loves them,” he said. “He and I love racing together. Maybe someday he’ll race for me. I don’t know if we have a tampering rule in IndyCar, but congrats, Will.”

Scott Dixon stretched his fuel to finish third.