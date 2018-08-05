Antron Brown wins the Top Fuel title at the NHRA Northwest Nationals for the third consecutive year, giving him 50 career victories.

Antron Brown stole the show yet again at the NHRA Northwest Nationals.

One year removed from his last Top Fuel victory, in the 2017 Northwest Nationals, Brown came through again, beating Don Schumacher Racing teammate Leah Pritchett in the finals Sunday at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

It was Brown’s third consecutive victory in the Northwest Nationals and the fourth time in his career he has won the event.

Brown made it to the finals by winning over Richie Crampton, along with No. 1 qualifier and points leader Steve Torrence. Brown became the fourth driver to win 50 career Top Fuel events.

After going a full year without a win, Brown was relieved he could finally claim a trophy. With only two races remaining until the six-race Countdown to the Championship, this was an important victory.

“This place here has always been good to us,” Brown said. “When we get here, we’re getting into a groove, and usually when we get to Seattle, and do the western swing, our team starts hitting that stride.”

On the Funny Car side, Ron Capps got the victory over Courtney Force for his 59th career Funny Car win and 60th overall victory. Capps sits in second place behind Force, 154 points back. Capps qualified ninth and beat No. 1 Matt Hagan as well as No. 5 Tim Wilkerson to advance to the final round.

Capps’ win came at the end of a day that began with him berating opposing crew chief Jim Head after Capps’ first-round win, for a conversation that occurred before Capps’ race against Head’s racer Jonnie Lindberg. It was clear Capps was unhappy with what was said.

“What he came and talked to me about, when he came and talked to me about it, was wrong” Capps said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Jim Head, and I still do, but there was no way he didn’t do that for a reason. It was a bizarre conversation that didn’t need to happen. To do it right before I’m getting in my car to race against his car was inappropriate, no matter what.”

The victory for Capps came at the sight of his first professional win. His first and only Top Fuel victory came at Pacific Raceways in 1995.

“I was an unsponsored car,” Capps said of his 1995 victory. “Pennzoil was on my firesuit that I borrowed money from my parents to get. My mom sewed it on. That was a big moment. I’ve been here many times and gotten to win in Funny Car again, but that day was a fateful day.”

In the Pro Stock races, 18-year old Tanner Gray beat Deric Kramer in the finals after Kramer left too early on the start. The driver known by fans and announcers as “Teenage Tanner” now has nine wins in 40 career starts. Gray leads the series in 2018 with four wins along with one runner-up finish.

Gray heaped praise on his team and pointed to his finals opponent, Kramer, as an example of what a good team and good equipment can have on a driver

“Usually, if you would’ve thought in previous years about racing Deric Kramer in the finals, you’d think ‘I got it made,’ ” Gray said. “Not anymore. He’s really stepped up. I didn’t realize he was as good as he was on the (start) tree. I think that goes to show you that when you have good equipment behind you, it makes you drive better than anything else. It’s definitely the team that’s gotten me to where I’m at today.”

Gray now sits only 42 points behind points leader Greg Anderson in the Pro Stock standings.