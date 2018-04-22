Sunday was 55-year-old Tom Harris’ first official day as the track announcer at Emerald Downs in Auburn. “It’s a tremendous honor, and being a resident of the Pacific Northwest, this is a homecoming of sorts,” he said.

There will be much bigger races at Emerald Downs this season, but in this moment, everyone at the Auburn racetrack was glued to the action as Tom Harris called the finish.

“In deep stretch they come, it is Of Good Cheer edging away now. Bet On the Gray is battling back on the rail, but it’s Of Good Cheer who will graduate in the opener.”

With that, Of Good Cheer became the first horse to win a race at Emerald Downs this year.

It was also a first for Harris, as it was his initial race as official announcer at the track, just the third announcer in its 23 years.

“It’s a tremendous honor, and being a resident of the Pacific Northwest, this is a homecoming of sorts,” Harris, 55, said Sunday. “To have just three announcers in 23 seasons at Emerald Downs is pretty incredible.”

Robert Geller was the track announcer from its opening through 2015, when he left to do the same job at Woodbine, Canada’s biggest track.

Matt Dinerman replaced Geller and left this offseason to become the announcer at Golden Gate Fields, outside San Francisco in his home state.

For Harris, Washington has been home for about 30 years after moving to Spokane to become the announcer at now-defunct Playfair. He also was the track announcer at Yakima Meadows before it closed in 1998.

He has called races at several other tracks, mostly in Texas, and is the announcer for Portland Meadows, which runs in the fall and winter.

But this is a job he has coveted, and last year he worked for Emerald Downs in the promotions department. He even got a chance to call a couple of races (“It was good to get a couple of races under my belt,” he said.)

Now he is the man, but he doesn’t like to look at it that way.

“The horses, they’re the stars of the show,” Harris said. “I am the narrator of the story that is going on. What I love is that every race, every story, is different.”

Even for a man who has called races for decades, there is a different feeling on opening day, particularly when it’s also the start of a new job.

“I am not sure nervous is the right word,” said Harris, who like fans, gets a thrill when a horse comes from way behind to win. “There is always an anticipation of excitement when you are at a new place. You’re pumped up and ready to go, that’s the feeling I get. I’ve been doing this for 37 years, so I haven’t been nervous in awhile.”

Big day for Bowen

Jockey Rocco Bowen, the leading rider at Emerald Downs the past two seasons, got off to a hot start this season. Bowen won four races: the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Gary Wales, who had been riding at Tampa Bay Downs in Florida, won a pair of races in his Emerald Downs debut.

Trainers Kay Penney Cooper, Jeff Metz and Vince Gibson each had two wins.

Note

• Mary Lois, a 9-year-old mare, won the feature race, a starter allowance race for older females.

Mary Lois, ridden by Jennifer Whitaker and trained by Howard Belvoir, beat 3-10 favorite Exit Sixty Slew by 1½ lengths and paid $14 on a $2 win bet.